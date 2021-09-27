BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence ahead of by-polls in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly inciting violence in the state ahead of the bye-elections.

Addressing the media, Tibrewal said, "While we are praying for the betterment of West Bengal people, Mamata Banerjee is instigating attacks on people and causing bloodshed to retain her post."

"She neither cares about West Bengal nor the civilians. She only loves her seat," she added.

Earlier in the day, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged that he was attacked and abused by TMC workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

Ghosh further said that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Polling for bye-elections on Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 30. The results will be declared by October 3.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as she needs to get elected to West Bengal Assembly to retain her chief ministerial post.

( With inputs from ANI )

