BJP chief JP Nadda arrives in Lucknow to address meeting of district council presidents, block chiefs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday arrived in Lucknow to address a meeting of district council presidents and block chiefs.

Nadda received a warm welcome on his arrival in Lucknow. He was received at the airport by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and many other party officials.

This visit is considered crucial as Nadda will review the organizational framework of the party in Uttar Pradesh by meeting with party officials, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election scheduled for the next year, said BJP office.

Earlier on July 16, party president Nadda held a crucial meeting with members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee in New Delhi, and on July 29 and July 30, Nadda met UP MPs in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the Assembly elections.

The UP MPs were asked to make people of their area aware of the works done by both State and Central Government and to understand their problems and were also asked to increase involvement with people of their constituencies

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. The BJP had stormed back to power in the state after winning 309 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

