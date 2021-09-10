BJP hopes to help achieve highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations on PM Modi's birthday, says Nadda

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to achieve the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations on a single day, said the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday.

"On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, BJP workers at booth level will help people get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to achieve the highest number of vaccinations on a single day," said Nadda while addressing a press conference in Delhi today.

The party had started a "Health Volunteers Campaign" earlier in July under which they aimed at training as many as 4 lakh party workers to visit at least 2 lakh villages and help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support the country's healthcare system.

With the help of these volunteers, the BJP national president aims at achieving the said target on September 17.

"Our workers will contribute to the vaccination programme. We will make an exhaustive plan to make sure no one is left out of the vaccination programme," he said.

Before the press conference, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former MoS of Human Resource Development Daggubati Purandeswari and BJP national joint general secretary Shivprakash met Nadda at his residence to submit the report on the party's 'Health Volunteers Campaign'.

Completing a milestone today, Nadda informed that the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days.

"On July 28, we had pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the healthcare system if the third wave of COVID-19 hits the country. In 43 days, we have trained 6.88 lakh volunteers and are hoping to touch the 8 lakh mark very soon," he said.

He further said that these volunteers underwent proper training with a dedicated syllabus. "Booklets in regional languages were also made," he added.

Nadda extended his greetings to the supporters and members of the party on the achievement.

He also termed India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 as the "world's largest and fastest vaccination programme."

As per the Union Health Ministry, India's total vaccination coverage today exceeded 72.37 crores. A total of 67,58,491 vaccine doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

