BJP Kisan Morcha to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Divas'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17 as ''Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas'' in every district of the country.

"Party will honour families of soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifices, honour farmers who played a historic role in the field agriculture on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday," said Rajkumar Chahar, BJP Kishan Morcha, national president on Friday.

He informed that apart from the farmers, the BJP Kisan Morcha will also honour the border guards, martyrs, loyal and dedicated ex-soldiers along with their families.

"Party will also honour apart from self-reliant, progressive farmers who are working consistently to achieve PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, guards of the country's borders, martyrs, dedicated, loyal, ex-soldiers and their families by giving them a letter of honour for the work done by them in the national interest and their important role," he said.

Additionally, the Kisaan Morcha will spread awareness at the district level regarding the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the field of doubling the farmers' income and the initiatives launched to make them self-reliant.

"Along with this, farmer-friendly programmes - Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card Loan Scheme, Neem-coated Urea- initiated by the government including PM Modi's vision and target of doubling farmers' income and make them self-reliant, will be spread at the district level by BJP Kisan Morcha so that more and more farmers can be benefited from these schemes," Rajkumar Chahar said.

Earlier on August 9, PM Narendra Modi released the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). The amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crores were transferred to more than 9.75 crores beneficiaries.The Prime Minister remarked that the small farmers are now being given utmost priority in the agricultural policies of the country.

"On this occasion, farmers will also make farmers aware of the benefits about the three agricultural laws brought by the Centre government that how beneficial it is for them," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor