BJP leader Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale shares valuable insight on India's COVID vaccine progress

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-Charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has shared India's COVID-19 vaccine progress Taking to Twitter, Chauthaiwale, shared a interesting graph on India's vaccine status. In the 29 second video it shows how India is leaps and bounds ahead of countries like US, UK, Italy, and Germany in administering vaccine doses. For the unversed, India's vaccine drive commenced on January 16 this year. Till date, 52,95,82,956 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 57,31,574 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the irst nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator’s nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday. Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said. "Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials,” the DBT said. On the other hand, India's inoculation drive against Covid-19 will be bolstered as the single-dose Sputnik Light will be rolled out in September. Panacea Biotec, which had earlier partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has submitted the dossier seeking emergency-use authorisation to India’s drug regulator. The vaccine which is said to be available in limited quantities is expected to be priced around Rs 750, The Times of India (TOI) reported. So far, Sputnik vaccines available in India were being imported- rolled out by Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s, RDIF’s exclusive distribution partner for India.