BJP Mahila Morcha to undertake 20-day campaign to mark PM Modi's birthday

The women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake 20-day various welfare and awareness programmes across the country to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's birthday and his two decades in public service on Friday.

According to a source in Mahila Morcha, "The 20-day 'Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan' will start on PM Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 7."

As part of the campaign, every district unit of the Mahila Morcha will organise a unique 'Healthy Women Healthy India' campaign. It will comprise organising women health check-ups, blood donation and distribution of Iron and multivitamin tablets.

The campaign will promote the following welfare schemes of the Centre such as Prime Minister's Matravandana Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

"This time around, the celebrations will be extended to 20 days to mark Narendra Modi completing two decades as the head of public office. 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and 7 years as the prime minister of India," the source said.

"The PM's birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in rendering service. October 7, the day he assumed office as chief minister, reminds us of his complete dedication to the service of our nation and its people, a quality that has been a feature of these 20-years of Narendra Modi's life," the source added.

As per the Women Wing, "The campaign will also include the distribution of fruits to poor settlements, orphanages, hospitals and old age homes in each district."

Free ration bags to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be distributed, it added.

