BJP misleading people regarding OBC reservation: NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party in the state is misleading people regarding reservation for Other Backward Communities (OBC) in the local self-government.

Addressing a press conference, Malik said, "The state government supports OBC reservations as per the Constitution but the process will take time. If BJP wants to expedite the process, the Centre should provide us with numerical data."

"BJP is claiming that until the issue of OBC reservations is not resolved, there will be no elections in Maharashtra. We are happy with it but the Election Commission in the state is bound to hold elections on time. If BJP is actually serious about it, then let us sit and resolve the issue," he added.

On the forthcoming meeting between BJP State President Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Minister said, "It is within the rights of leaders of different parties to hold a meeting. Let us see if both these parties are willing to align in the future."

On BJP demand for resumption of suburban services for vaccinated passengers, Malik said that the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state and the decision to not allow common people to travel in trains is taken according to the Covid advisory issued by the Central government.

"Only the people providing essential services are allowed to travel in trains for now. We have already eased many restrictions in twenty five districts of the state. The decision regarding the resumption of suburban services for common people will be taken in time by the Chief Minister," said Malik.

Malik also talked about the ongoing row on Pegasus and said that the Central government should take an initiative for a thorough investigation on the issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor