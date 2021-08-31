BJP MLA Biswajit Das, councillor Manotosh Nath join TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bagdah constituency Biswajit Das and BJP councillor Manotosh Nath joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday.

While briefing the media, after joining TMC, Das said, "Due to some misunderstandings, some changes were made that should not have been made. I have returned to my home now and I will continue to work for the people of my state and constituency."

Before Das and Nath, Tanmoy Ghosh, who was a BJP MLA from Bishnupur joined TMC on August 30.

Earlier, Mukul Roy, a BJP national vice-president returned to the TMC on June 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor