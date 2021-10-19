BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, LoP Pritam Singh, Cong leader Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari meet at Cabinet Minister Harak Singh's residence

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh, and Congress leader Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari, who had contested the assembly elections from Haridwar on a Congress ticket, met on Tuesday.

The meeting among the leaders of rival parties took place at Cabinet Minister Harak Singh's residence in Dehradun.

The Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor