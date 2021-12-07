BJP moves SC praying deployment of central forces for civic polls in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the West Bengal government, the state election commission and other functionaries to produce a comprehensive action plan and deploy sufficient Central Police forces to ensure that free and fair Municipal Elections are held in Kolkata.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for the BJP, before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The petition submitted that after BJP nominated and finalised the candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, they have been receiving threats and are being pressurised to withdraw their candidature.

These threats and violence "cast grave infractions on the constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair and democratic election", said the plea.

The BJP, in its plea filed by its state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar, said that BJP finalised its candidates after the West Bengal State Election Commission notified the elections to be held for Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

There was a necessity to deploy Central forces in light of post-poll Violence in West Bengal in May 2021, it added.

The petition stated that representations have been filed with the authorities and the Governor seeking deployment of additional forces to ensure a fair and transparent election.

( With inputs from ANI )

