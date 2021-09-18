BJP names Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan as its candidates for RS by-polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Union Minister Sarbananada Sonowal and Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan as its candidates for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Sarbanandan Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH in the Government of India. He is also a member of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and former Chief Minister of Assam.

Loganathan Murugan is serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He was the state president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP has a majority in both state Assemblies.

In Assam, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become the assembly speaker.

In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy emerged after the then Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned following his appointment as Karnataka governor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor