BJP protests against Cong govt in Jaipur over law and order situation, unemployment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday held a protest in Jaipur against the Congress-led state government over several issues including the law and order situation, unemployment and farm loan waiver.

Several party workers thronged the streets carrying the flag of the party. Heavy security was also deployed in view of the protest.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ramcharan Bohra said, "In Rajasthan, we do not feel that there is a government. The number of robberies and atrocities against women is increasing. The amount of the electricity bills are also increasing rapidly. Farmers' loans were promised to be waived off but that did not happen. Unemployed youth was also not catered to. Congress leaders in the state are not paying heed to the concerns of the public."

( With inputs from ANI )

