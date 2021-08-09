BJP sarpanch Gulam Rasool Dar, and wife shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his wife were killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, BJP leader Altaf Thakur said. The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, news agency PTI quoted a police official, as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack on the BJP leader and his wife and said that the perpetrators behind the 'coward' attack will be brought to justice soon. "I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," news agency ANI quoted LG Sinha, as saying. Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections.



