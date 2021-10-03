BJP to felicitate nationwide hospital staff on achievement of 100 crore COVID vaccine shots

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], October 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide for their contribution on the day achieves the target of administring 100 crore COVID vaccine shots.

As part of the programme local BJP MPs, MLAs and organisational functionaries will visit their respective areas to thank and felicitate these health workers.

India has completed 90 crore inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines till now.

A source in the BJP told ANI, "BJP will felicitate doctors, nurses and hospital staff nationwide. BJP MP, MLA, incharge and others will go to every district and area to thank and felicitate them. It is a big achievement for India."

"We have completed the number of 90 crore vaccinations so most probably by October 11 and 12 we will achieve this target. On that day we will felicitate them," a source said.

COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in January this year by the Central government.

Setting a record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, India administered more than 2 crore vaccine doses. The Centre has set a target to vaccinate everyone in the country by December.

With the world reeling under the aftermath of COVID-19, India strived to battle the pandemic. Senior leaders in the BJP said that this would also be a befitting reply to those who tried to create vaccine hesitancy in people for purely political reasons and thus endangered the lives of people.

The country has administered 90.51 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

