BJP under leadership of PM Modi is committed to social justice: JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the party is committed to social justice and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is working to make Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream true.Addressing a program of SC Morcha through video conferencing, Nadda said, "We all know that social justice for the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi of the country is a commitment and not just a matter of saying and listening. It is our belief that the poor, backward, and tribals have to be given respect and equal rights. It was the dream of Babasaheb Ambedkar to give respect and equal rights to the poor, backward, downtrodden and tribals. We are working tirelessly to make his dream come true.""Since the beginning, I have believed that the development of the country is not possible unless the contribution of all sections of the society is accommodated. BJP has worked for the development of the poor, downtrodden, oppressed and downtrodden from the point of view of ideological, social and development. From ensuring that these sections get equal opportunities, we have worked at every level to create opportunities for development. The BJP has done this whenever and wherever it has been in governance and has come," he added.While addressing the program, Nadda said, "From the society that has been ravaged by casteism, BJP is the only party that has never accepted caste discrimination and never did caste politics from its inception till date. BJP has always done the politics of all-round development of social uplift, towards establishing a great culture and national pride of the country and making the nation strong and prosperous.""Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is the root of the progress country has made. Many public welfare policies and schemes have been made keeping the focus of development of the poor, downtrodden, backward, downtrodden and oppressed classes," he added.Nadda further added that the BJP government increased the eligibility of free coaching for SC and OBC students from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annual income. The annual income for the eligibility of pre-matric scholarship for SC students has also been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The work done by the Modi government in the last 7 years for the betterment of the SC community was not done even in 70 years of independence, Nadda said.

( With inputs from ANI )

