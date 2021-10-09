BJP workers, general public will be able to communicate 'directly' with Union Ministers at party HQs from Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that party workers and the general public will be able to communicate directly with Union Ministers at the BJP headquarters from Monday onwards.

From Monday, the Cooperation Department is again starting for BJP workers and the general public at the party headquarters. This Cooperation cell was not functional due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Navin Sinha, Coordinator of the BJP Cooperation Cell informed that from Monday, the roster duties of Union Ministers will be started. The initiative will start with Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw's name being included in the first week's roster this time.

The Department of Cooperation in the Central office of BJP was started in August 2014. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had inaugurated the Sahyog Cell under this department as a Union Minister back then.

Sahyog is one of the 19 departments of the BJP's central organisation. It is a part of the Cooperation department. Here, every day a union minister will meet and interact with the workers and the public in the cooperation room of the central office for two hours and listen to the applications highlighting their problems.

The Cooperation cell is mainly a programme enabling direct communication with the minister and workers, in which common citizens can also put forward their problems and inform the concerned minister/s.

The list of applications received and the details of the progress made thereon are sent to the Cooperation department.

The Cooperation department encourages the officers of various fronts to participate in the cooperation programmes. These programmes expand the cooperation process thereby further enhancing the experience and problem-solving skills of the people who work in the department. These cooperation programmes are the main medium of communication between the Cabinet ministers and the BJP workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor