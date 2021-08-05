BJYM holds 'Tiranga rally' in Jammu to mark two years of abrogation of Article 370

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday took out Tiranga rally on the occasion of the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.

Speaking to ANI, BJYM president of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Prabhat said after the abrogation of Article 370 people of the region got equal rights.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 people of Jammu and Kashmir got equal rights, development is happening. We have never thought that in this way the development will happen in Jammu and Kashmir. Youths are getting employment on the basis of merit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have ended 70 years of struggle," said Arun Prabhat.

He further said PM Modi removed Article 370 and ended the politics of people, who used to do anti-national work

"Today, the traitors are sitting at their homes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the same party that use to talk against Tiranga. PM Modi removed Article 370 and ended their politics, which used to do anti-national work. That's why they are celebrating black day today," he added.

Preeti Choudhry, a local who participated in the rally said that women have got the biggest benefit due to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.

"We never imagined the picture of the change that has come now in Jammu and Kashmir. We never thought that Jammu and Kashmir will be on the path of development. Women have got the biggest benefit due to the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A. They got their legal rights back. Now they can Article 35 stay back here after their marriage, can have their home and can also do the job in Jammu and Kashmir," said Choudhry.

She further stated that they had never imagined that Article 370 would be removed and this has happened because of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The change which has come in Jammu and Kashmir can be seen. Development is happening, people are getting employment. The youth is excited and happy. Today they have come on the roads of Jammu and Kashmir with the national flag to celebrate the day," she added.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor