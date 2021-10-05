BJYM resolves to protect 'digital sovereignty,' says foreign tech firms should follow Indian laws fully

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has emphasised the country's digital sovereignty and said that all multinational tech companies must follow Indian IT rules in their entirety.

In a resolution adopted at its national executive council meeting under new BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya, the youth wing of the BJP resolved to protect the digital sovereignty of the country.

The resolution came months after an apparent tussle over the new Indian IT laws with microblogging site Twitter finally agreeing to the appointment of India-based grievance and compliance officers.

"All multinational tech companies must follow all the domestic laws in their entirety and must institutionalise the required processes and provisions prescribed by the law," said the resolution by BJYM.

"The foreign corporate terms of service cannot override fundamental rights of Indian citizens such as the right to freedom of expression and right to privacy as guaranteed by the Constitution of India, " it added.

The IT (intermediary guidelines) were notified by the government in February this year.

BJYM also called on social media platforms that the community standards and moderation mechanisms for Indian users be developed adjudicated and controlled in India subject to Indian laws and institutions.

It said all critical data generated in India be localised, and all decision-making and algorithms regarding India also be localised.

The national executive council was addressed by BJP chief JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Tarun Chugh, who is also a party general secretary.

The government has introduced Personal Data Protection Bill in Lok Sabha in 2019 and it is examined by a joint committee of Parliament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor