Blast reported at Rohini court in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 A mysterious blast has been reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi, a fire department official said here on Thursday.

According to the official, a call was received at 10.40 a.m. regarding a mysterious explosion inside Chamber No. 102 at the Rohini Court in north Delhi.

The Fire Department has rushed at least seven fire tenders to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

