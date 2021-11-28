Blood donation camp organised by Indian army in J-K's Ganderbal

The Wusan Battalion of the Indian Army organised a blood donation camp in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Constitution Day on Friday.

The event was also held as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates 75 years of the country's independence.

A total of 103 units of blood were donated in this camp, which was organised by the Wusan Battalion with assistance from the SMHS Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The camp witnessed a footfall of the unit personnel, including 5 riflewomen, civilians and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). All of them donated blood with enthusiasm.

An Assam Rifles personnel said, "We are really proud of this camp. Earlier, we had organised a similar camp in a school in Kangan and now we are organising this one. We are organising the camp so that any Army personnel or civilian in need of blood gets it as soon as possible. Riflewomen are donating blood and hopefully, the male personnel will also come forward seeing this. We are not facing any problems after donating blood."

Another Assam Rifles personnel added, "I am really proud that I have donated blood. This is the third time that I'm doing so and wish that I come in future too. I urge people to donate blood. It would not cause any weakness."

Masrat, the councillor of the SMHS Hospital said that the hospital had collaborated with the same battalion for a blood donation camp before, in which 131 units were donated.

"We expect 100 units in this camp. There is a lot of awareness among people. There are a lot of male donors, female donors are coming too. Blood donation does not cause any problem in one's blood," she added.

The locals praised the Indian Army for organising the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor