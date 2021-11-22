Body of a minor found in Karnataka's Mangaluru, parents suspect murder

The body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a drain in Karnataka's Mangaluru, according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Shashi Kumar.

The Commissioner informed on Sunday that the deceased is the daughter of a migrant labourer who works in a tile factory.

"The deceased is the daughter of a migrant labourer who works in a tile factory. Parents suspect that the girl was murdered & her body dumped into the drain," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

