Body of a minor found in Karnataka's Mangaluru, parents suspect murder
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 05:03 AM2021-11-22T05:03:08+5:302021-11-22T05:10:02+5:30
The body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a drain in Karnataka's Mangaluru, according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Shashi Kumar.
The body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a drain in Karnataka's Mangaluru, according to Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Shashi Kumar.
The Commissioner informed on Sunday that the deceased is the daughter of a migrant labourer who works in a tile factory.
"The deceased is the daughter of a migrant labourer who works in a tile factory. Parents suspect that the girl was murdered & her body dumped into the drain," he said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app