Body with multiple stab wounds found in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The body of a 31-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found in a park in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhagat.

The police received information about the body lying along a drain in Satpula Park around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

The body was found with stab wounds around the neck, face and chest, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor