Body with multiple stab wounds found in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The body of a 31-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found in a park in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the police said.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rahul Bhagat.
The police received information about the body lying along a drain in Satpula Park around 3.30 pm on Saturday.
The body was found with stab wounds around the neck, face and chest, police said.
A case has been registered and investigation in the matter is underway.
