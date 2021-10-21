Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th Oct

Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail application on 26th October, Tuesday, said his lawyer.

The bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was rejected by Mumbai's Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in connection with their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case, Aryan Khan moved an application in Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

The court heard the bail pleas of these three accused yesterday at 2.45 PM and rejected their applications.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday morning went to meet his son Aryan, currently lodged in a barrack with other criminals at the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ).

