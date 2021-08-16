Border Roads Organisation creates history, hoists tricolour at 75 places in country

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday created history by hoisting the national flag at 75 important passes and places in the country.

As per a statement released by BRO, the organisation took this initiative as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of independence of the country as they hoisted the flag at the most dangerous, extreme climatic and most difficult terrain conditions in the world.

"Most of these high passes are above the altitude of 10000 Feet and almost 15 are at altitudes above 15000 feet above mean sea level. To top the list of the passes is the latest 'World Record Breaker Umlingla Pass' at the altitude of 19300 feet which has recently been connected by a motorable road. A special team of BRO led by officers and all ranks of Border Roads hoisted the national flag at Umling La Pass," read the statement.

BRO teams moved from 14 states and Union Territories of the country on August 13, 2021, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged them off from New Delhi. The teams moved out in vehicles, motorcycles, and cycles to 75 Mountain Passes and important landmarks spread in different parts of the country.

"Border Roads true to its motto of 'Shramen Sarvam Sadhyam' on this momentous day has proved once again that not only it leads the country in constructing world-class roads, bridges, airfields, and tunnels, but it also creates world records by superhuman efforts of its Karmyogis who work day and night to keep these passes open which are located in one of the most hostile and unforgiving conditions in the World," said the statement.

To commemorate this historic event, celebratory functions were undertaken in the headquarters of BRO in New Delhi and also in all the projects of BRO located across the country. The events were conducted incorporating the local population with joyous celebrations which included events like 75 tree plantations, 75 school samvaads and 75 medical camps.

( With inputs from ANI )

