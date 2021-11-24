Both doses of Covaxin 50% effective against symptomatic Covid patients, the study claims

Both doses of Covaxin are 50 percent effective in patients with corona symptoms. This is claimed in the Real World Assessment of Indian Vaccines published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal. The study published in The Lancet showed that two doses of Covaxin, had 77.8 percent efficacy against certain variants of the virus. Furthermore, the vaccine does not have serious side effects.

According to a new study, the study was conducted on 2714 health workers at the AIIMS in Delhi between April 15 and May 15, who had corona symptoms and also underwent RT-PCR testing. According to the report, when the study was conducted, the delta variant of the corona was prevalent in India and this variant was found in 80 per cent of the corona cases. Of the 2,714 employees in the study population, 1,617 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, and 1,097 tested negative.



Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (NIV-ICMR), Pune. Both doses of Covaxin are given at 28 day intervals. In January this year, Covaxin was approved for emergency use in India for people over 18 years of age. The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval for emergency use to India's government-backed Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Earlier, the Lancet claimed in its review report that Covaxin was 77.8 percent effective against corona with symptoms. Covaxin was found to be 93.4 percent effective against corona for patients with severe symptoms. Covaxin was found to be 63.6 percent effective against asymptomatic corona. Also, vaccine was found to be 65.2 percent effective against B.1.617.2 delta.