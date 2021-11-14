Brahmins can suffer themselves but don't let their religion come under attack: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Brahmins themselves suffer but they do not allow their religion to come under attack.

Speaking on the occasion of the 16th foundation day of 'Brahmin Family' at an event organised in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "When we talk about Brahmins, a concept automatically comes in front of everyone. Brahmin means rites, culture and religion. They themselves suffer but do not let their religion come under attack."

He further stressed that Brahmins are the "base of Sanatan dharma" and have preserved the culture and religion over the years.

The event in Lucknow was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "Shivshankar Awasthi, the head of the Brahmin family, has worked towards uniting the people of various religions in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. It has worked to connect the people of other societies. Whenever there is talk of Brahmins society, the sage tradition of this country comes in front of us," said Singh.

During his speech, the Chief Minister again veiled an attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that it is inappropriate to compare Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is known for uniting the princely states of India.

"A national hero Sardar Patel can't be compared with Jinnah for the sake of vote bank politics," said Adityanath.

He also said, "The movement for Ram Janam Bhoomi took 500 years and no one can understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home. No government listens to their voices because they always gave importance to their chair. Their voices and pain were heard by BJP and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was abolished."

He further said, "No politician can say that they didn't get a chance to abolish Article 370 or to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya. When you got the chance, you shot down Ram Bhakts. When you were in power, you questioned the existence of Ram and Krishna. But when we got the chance, we organised Deepotsav on a large scale in Ayodhya. When we got the chance, we not only abolished Article 370 but also started the process of return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley."

( With inputs from ANI )

