Brain dead patient gives new life to 3 patients by organ donation

In a rare case, a 52-year-old man, who was declared brain dead after suffering a hemorrhage gave a new life to three ailing patients by organ donation after his demise.

The man himself was a recipient of an organ and had undergone a successful liver transplant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) in Gurugram. His family decided to donate the patient's liver and kidneys.

The patient was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from an episode of right-sided weakness with slurring of speech. He was diagnosed with intra-cranial hemorrhage with midline shift.

The patient was put on ventilator support, however, the patient was declared brain dead. The family consented to donate organs - both the kidneys and the liver - and the same were allotted by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) to one recipient in Fortis and two recipients at private hospitals in Delhi.

As per the official statement from Fortis hospital, Dr Anil Mandhani, Executive Director, Urology and Kidney Transplant at Fortis, Gurugram along with his team had conducted the procedure of retrieving both the kidneys and a separate liver team from a private hospital retrieved the liver.

One of the kidneys was transplanted at FMRI into a 60-year-old female by Dr Mandhani. The second kidney and a liver were allotted to a 51-year-old female and 54-year-old male respectively to different hospitals in Delhi.

Dr Mandhani in an official statement said, "I salute the deceased donor and his family to have realized the value of organ donation and giving life to many ailing patients. We should all be a part of this noble act of giving life after death by donating organs. The patients who received the kidneys did not have genuine living donors and they were fighting for life on dialysis for long. But this gentle act of donation gave them new lease of life. This should encourage everyone to come forward and get themselves registered for organ donation."

Dr Avnish Seth, Principal Director, Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute Gurugram and Director, Fortis Organ Retrieval and Transplant (FORT) said, "The actions of donor family are truly commendable, and we are humbled by their selflessness. Despite their grief, they have ensured their father was able to provide life to three others."

( With inputs from ANI )

