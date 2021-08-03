Breaking! Army helicopter crashes in Jammu and Kashmir near dam area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2021 12:29 PM2021-08-03T12:29:11+5:302021-08-03T12:30:11+5:30
An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in in Ranjit Sagar Dam near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Relief ...
Next
An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in in Ranjit Sagar Dam near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Relief work is currently underway and a search operation is underway. The helicopter crashed around 10.30 am.
Both pilot and co-pilot have survived , as per sources. Police along with NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation.
Open in app
PATHANKOT (PUNJAB) : ARMY AVIATION HELICOPTER CRASH NEAR RANJIT SAGAR DAM / VISUALS https://t.co/8nAcSQYYQWpic.twitter.com/0TrkvUxVSt— AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) August 3, 2021