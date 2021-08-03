Breaking! Army helicopter crashes in Jammu and Kashmir near dam area

An Indian Army helicopter has crashed in in Ranjit Sagar Dam near Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Relief work is currently underway and a search operation is underway. The helicopter crashed around 10.30 am.



Both pilot and co-pilot have survived , as per sources. Police along with NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation.





PATHANKOT (PUNJAB) : ARMY AVIATION HELICOPTER CRASH NEAR RANJIT SAGAR DAM / VISUALS — AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) August 3, 2021