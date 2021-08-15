BRO hoists national flag at 18300 feet in Sikkim marking 75th Independence Day

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated 75 years of India's Independence on Sunday by hoisting the national flag at Dongkha La pass in Sikkim, the highest pass in the Eastern Sector situated at 18300 feet above sea level.

"The #Tricolour was hoisted in the inhospitable terrain of Donkyala pass at 18300 ft - the Highest pass in the Eastern Sector to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence, today," said A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence.

Several security forces celebrating the day with fervour and pride.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel carried the national flag at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which is located at 14,000 feet with honour and sung the national anthem as a part of the celebration.

The ITBP personnel also hoisted the flag at 15000 feet on India-China Border in Uttarakhand and at Border Out Posts in Ladakh from 14000 to 17000 feet.

Meanwhile, Navy which is deployed across the vast expanse of maritime theatre from the Pacific in the East to the Atlantic in the West, Indian Navy warships marked this historic day at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, Male in Maldives, Manama in Bahrain and Portsmouth in England.

With the first rays of the sun at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, Mission Deployed warships of Indian Navy in the far East, INS Ranvijay and INS Kora marked the commencement of the historic celebrations of 75th Independence Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

