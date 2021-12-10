BSF COB established at Odisha's Ghanabera

A new Company Operating Base (COB) was established by troops of BSF at Ghanabera, a highly Maoist-affected area of Swabhimaan Anchal on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, SHQ Malkangiri, RS Minz, Commandant, 09 BN, BSF and Prahalad S Meena, IPS, SP Malkangiri were present there on the occasion.

Later, Sanjay Kumar Singh, DIG, SHQ Malkangiri distributed clothes among villagers of Ghanabeda and assured them of safety and security by BSF.

( With inputs from ANI )

