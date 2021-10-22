BSF defuses IED in J-K's Baramulla



The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED was detected on the Baramulla-Handwara highway.

"Alert and vigilant troops of 143Bn @BSF_Kashmir detected IED at Baramulla- Handwara road at Kashmir during the ROP. Bomb Disposal team called by BSF to defuse the IED for secure passage of the traffic," the BSF tweeted on Thursday.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

