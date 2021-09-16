BSF DG on 2-day visit to Jammu frontier takes stock of management complexities at International Border

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Singh on Thursday reviewed complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario and domination plan in his two-day visit of International Border (IB) here.

Singh, who recently took charge of the BSF chief, arrived at BSF Jammu frontier headquarters on Thursday and visited some areas under Samba and Kathua sectors at IB.

It was Singh's first visit at BSF's Jammu frontier after he took charge as Chief of the border guarding force on August 31 as its 29th DG.

The 1988-batch IPS officer on the first day of the visit also took stock of the situation on the border. He was accomped by BSF Inspector General (Jammu frontier) N S Jamwal and other officers. Jamwal later briefed the BSF chief about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing current security scenario.

The BSF chief reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan.

He also visited the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnha Nallah, Bain Nallah and other areas of Samba, Kathua and Hiranagar border area and held discussions with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation.

The DG BSF interacted with BSF personnel and lauded their dedication towards the safeguarding of the International Border and also conveyed that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force.

He also told that the recent detection of tunnels shows the devotion toward duties for the motherland which ruins the ill motives of the counterpart.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor