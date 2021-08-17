BSF foils major infiltration bid, nabs 9 Bangladeshis for illegally crossing International Border in WB

The Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted a major infiltration attempt by apprehending nine Bangladeshi nationals in the bordering area of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, stated the BSF in a statement on Tuesday.

The BSF troops under the South Bengal Frontier apprehended two children, five women, and two men on Monday, further stated the BSF.

The Bangladeshis have been identified as Ismail Halder (67), Zohra Bibi (50) Naseer Hussain (30), Fahima Begum (30), Nargis Begum (25), Roop Khatoon (22), and Papri Sekh (21). However, the children, traveling with them are named 4-year-old girl Naima Akhtar and three-year-old boy Saiful Islam, according to the BSF.

BSF stated that reliable input was received from the Higher Headquarters and also the information was received from sources of the BSF Intelligence Branch regarding the infiltration.

"On this information border deployed troops of Border Out Post Jeetpur of 99 Battalion BSF were alerted. On the midnight of August 16, 2021, vigilant troops apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals while entering Indian territory," BSF said.

"All apprehended persons were brought to Border Out Post Ranghat for further investigation. During preliminary questioning, all apprehended persons conceded to be Bangladeshi nationals and were coming to India with the help of Bangladeshi touts namely Sarowar Mirdha of village Borobidur and Abdullah of village Kanidanga," further said the BSF.

They have paid five to 10 thousand rupees per person to the touts, said the BSF.

On further inquiry, the BSF said, it was found that all of them intended and planned for coming to India for better livelihood and employment.

"After having successfully entered, they would have gone to different cities of India for employment."

All the apprehended persons have been handed over to Police Station Bagdah for further legal action.

Sanjeev Kumar, Commanding Officer of 99 Battalion of BSF stated that Border Security Force is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"Many infiltrators and exfiltrater, as well as brokers, are being continuously caught. Defaulters are being punished according to the land of the law," said the officer, stating in clear words that BSF will not allow infiltration from our area under any circumstances.

( With inputs from ANI )

