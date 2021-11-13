BSF nabs 3 Bangladeshis while crossing India-Bangladesh border illegally

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended three Bangladeshi nations while crossing the India-Bangladesh border illegally in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BSF troops of a Quick Response Team (QRT) of Border Out Post (BoP) Uttarpara, South Bengal Frontier, apprehended the three Bangladeshi infiltrators following a tip-off about their presence in the area. They were held while going back to Bangladesh with the help of an Indian tout.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Karim Sheikh, 36, Juwel Mulla, Tufail Mulla, 35 and Habiba Begum, 26.

During preliminary questioning, the BSF said, the Bangladeshis revealed that they used to work as labourers in India.

"All these were going to Bangladesh with the help of Indian tout Abhijit Biswas. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals along with their personal belongings have been handed over to the concerned Police Station," added the BSF.

( With inputs from ANI )

