BSF recovers 4 kg heroin near India-Pak border

By ANI | Published: December 1, 2021 05:44 AM2021-12-01T05:44:45+5:302021-12-01T05:55:02+5:30

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered multiple packets of heroin weighing around 4 kilograms near the India-Pakistan international border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on Tuesday.

BSF recovers 4 kg heroin near India-Pak border | BSF recovers 4 kg heroin near India-Pak border

BSF recovers 4 kg heroin near India-Pak border

Next

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered multiple packets of heroin weighing around 4 kilograms near the India-Pakistan international border in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab on Tuesday.

The BSF, in a press release, said that the troops heard the sound of something thrown across Border fencing. During the search operation, two packets of contraband were suspected to be Heroin.

In another instance, on-duty troops recovered 10 packets of contrabands, which is weighing around 2 kg, near Tapu area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Border Security ForceBorder guarding forceBorder security force of indiaBsf punjab frontierBorder wing of assamFive border security forceSouth bengal frontier border security forceBsf tripura frontierNorth bengal border security forceSouth bengal frontier of border security force