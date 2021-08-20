BSF saves life of woman bitten by snake in W Bengal's Murshidabad

Border Security Forces saved the life of a woman who was bitten by a snake in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The victim of the snake bite has been identified as Rupali (29).

BSF's 141 battalion troops rushed to her aid, administered first aid and ensured that she reached the hospital on time.

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Shankarpara Village of Murshidabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

