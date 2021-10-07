BSF seizes 4 pistols, 8 pistol magazines, arms across international Border in J-K's Samba

Published: October 7, 2021 10:57 AM

Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu on Thursday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition that included the seizure of four Pistols, eight Pistol magazines, and 232 rounds.

According to the press release issued by the BSF informed that the Jammu foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in the Samba area in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

