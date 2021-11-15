BSF seizes 8 packets of suspected heroin near India-Pak International Border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered eight packets of contrabands suspected to be heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) track in the paddy field in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab, the force said on Monday.

The BSF troops deployed at Border Outpost Pachharian recovered the heroin packets on Sunday noon near IB track in the paddy field.

"The recovery was made in alignment in between Border Pillar (BP) 180/3 - 180/4," the force said.

The BSF said that the recovered items were in the shape of sticks. "Of the total eight sticks three were packed with yellow colour tape and five with silver colour tape and concealed in paddy crops with the straw."

This is the third seizure in the area of responsibility of Border Outpost Pancharian since January 2021 and the total progressive seizure of suspected heroin in the Ferozepur sector is 103.048 kgs, added the BSF.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor