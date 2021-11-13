BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92

By ANI | Published: November 13, 2021 08:41 PM2021-11-13T20:41:32+5:302021-11-13T20:50:02+5:30

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92 | BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92

BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92

Next

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.

The BSP supremo left for Delhi as soon as she received the news of her mother's demise, as per the statement.

The party workers and office-bearers offered condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Bahujan Samaj PartyMadhya pradesh bharatiya janata partySudhindra bhadoriaBahujan samaj party national spokesperson sudhindra bhadoriaBahujan samaj party nationalUttar pradesh state bharatiya janata party