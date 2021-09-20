Building collapsed in Shimla, no injury reported

A building collapsed in the Theog sub-divisional area of Shimla District on Monday.

As per information shared by Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla District administration, there is no injury reported.

"There was an apple store which was running by apple traders and farmers It is likely that the building was running as a store for apple by apple traders and farmers", said Negi.

"Further investigation is underway", he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

