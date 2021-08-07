Building collapses in Delhi's Nand Nagri area
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 02:52 PM2021-08-07T14:52:02+5:302021-08-07T15:00:13+5:30
A building collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday.
Next
A building collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday.
Three fire tenders have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app