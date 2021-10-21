Building collapses in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 04:31 PM2021-10-21T16:31:15+5:302021-10-21T16:40:12+5:30
A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Delhi's Sangam Vihar around on Thursday.
A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Delhi's Sangam Vihar around on Thursday.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Thursday.
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app