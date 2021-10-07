Bumble survey says single's partner priorities sees a seismic shift

As per a recent report by dating app Bumble, the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have totally changed the dating scene in India as there has been a seismic shift in partner priorities for single people. It has also shaped the way singles in India are approaching sex and intimacy.

According to the app, 34% of the Indian Bumble users responded that they are more open to exploration when it comes to sex compared to the US, the UK, Australia and Canada.

The inights are based on a survey conducted by Bumble app in Australia, the US, and the UK, Canada and India in July. Along with a nationwide survey tasked by Bumble and conducted by YouGov with a sample of 2,003 single adults across India in June.

As per the survey, 65% of single Indians claimed that the pandemic totally changed their approach towards sex and intimacy. While 37% claimed they were being more open to sharing their boundaries and desires with someone they are dating right now. And 33% people have ‘locked down’ and started living with someone they met on a dating app since covid second wave hit India in March.

47% of Indians claimed they are feeling confident about what they actually desire from a sexual partner. 60% users of Bumble in India said that they were looking forward to be more sexually active after easing of the lockdown restrictions.

26% of Bumble users in India said that they are looking forward to express their sexuality in a different manner now compared to a year ago.

As per the report there has been a change in the way people are approaching sex and intimacy in India with over 51% of people said that they were trying something different when it comes to sex and intimacy this year. 13% of Bumble users in India responded that they’ve added more steps to screen potential partners.