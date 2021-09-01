Businessman moves Delhi Court, seeks FIR against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

A complaint case has been filed in Delhi's Rohini Court on Wednesday against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty and others accusing them of cheating a Delhi-based company and alleging misappropriating of around Rs 41 lakh from the partners of the company.

The complaint was filed by Artec Builders LLP through its partner Vishal Goel, who has sought registration of FIR against Kundra, Shetty and others for cheating him.

Advocates Sahil Munjal and Rhea Gandhi, representing the complainant in the matter, told the court that the accused persons including Ripu Sundan Kundra alias Raj Kundra and others have deliberately induced the complainant to invest the sums of Rs 41,33,782 with a view to misappropriate such money and use the same for their personal gains and carry out illegal activities. The whole intention of the accused persons is clear from their conduct whereby they have cheated and defrauded the investors, the lawyer said.

According to the complaint, during IPL season, the accused Umesh Goenka approached the complainant and invited him to watch the IPL match of Rajasthan Royals to be held in Jaipur. At the Stadium, Goenka showed a glory picture of their company and boasted about the future plans of their company i.e. Viaan Industries Ltd, reaching a high level of profits in coming future, enticed and induced us to invest in their company and promised us huge profits and rise in the stock prices of the company.

As per the complaint, Goenka also made the complainant speak to Kundra over the phone at the after-party, which was held after March 2018 to celebrate the victory of the team.

The complainant alleged that he met with Kundra, Darshit Shah and Goenka in 2018 at a hotel in Delhi where the complainant was shown a very rosy picture of the company and was told that the company is actively involved in activities related to gaming and others.

Thereafter many meetings took place where these three accused convinced the complainant to invest in their company either directly or through any of its associates, the complaint said.

Consequently, the complainant had infused a total amount of Rs 41,33,782 in the company-Viaan.

"That relying on such representations and after being induced to part with such sums of money, we patiently waited for a full year and having been given no returns despite promises and falling share prices of the accused No. 8 i.e. the company Viaan, the complainant requested the accused No. 1 (Kundra) and 3 (Shah) to meet and explain the state of affairs," the complaint said.

The complaint said that Kundra and his co-directors had eventually after repeated persuasions agreed to return the money invested by Artec Builders LLP but have not returned even a single penny till date.

"That recently through the news reports, it has come to our knowledge that the company is into defrauding the investors and has never carried out any of the businesses stated above but is into the business of producing adult porn movies by developing mobile applications and circulating them through it and to further carry out illegitimate business/activities against the law to and defraud unsuspecting investors in the companies in a dishonest and deceitful manner," the complaint said.

The complaint has accused them of offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust, misrepresentation, dishonesty and fraudulent misappropriation of property.

The complainant has urged the Delhi Court to issue summon against the accused and punish them in accordance with the laws.

The complainant also told the court that he has made a complaint to the SHO North Rohini, Delhi, dated July 29, 2021, and also a supplementary complaint whereby mentioning the addresses of the accused persons on dated August 16, 2021, and to other authorities also regarding the ill acts and deed of the accused.

Lawyer Sahil Munjal said that a magistrate Court has asked SHO North Rohini to file a report on his complaint and listed the matter for November 9, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor