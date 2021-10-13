Cabinet approves AMRUT 2.0 until 2025-26

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) till 2025-26, as a step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat and with aim of making the cities 'water secure' and 'self-sustainable' through circular economy of water.

According to a release by the Cabinet, the Cabinet understands that providing reliable and affordable water supply and sanitation services to urban households is a national priority. This will be achieved by providing functional tap connections to all households, undertaking water source conservation/ augmentation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/re-use of treated used water and rainwater harvesting.

The project shall lead to ease of living by providing piped water supply and sewerage/septage facility to urban households.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), first focused national water Mission was launched in June 2015 to facilitate ease of living to citizens in 500 cities by providing tap connections and sewer connections. So far, 1.1 crore household tap connections and 85 lakh sewer/ septage connections have been provided.

6,000 MLD sewage treatment capacity is being developed, of which 1,210 MLD capacity is already created, with provision for reuse of 907 MLD treated sewage. 1,820 parks with an area of 3,600 acres have been developed, while another 1,800 acres of area is under greening. So far, 1,700 flooding points have been eliminated.

Taking forward the remarkable strides made under AMRUT, AMRUT 2.0, targets universal coverage of water supply by providing household tap connections in all 4,378 statutory towns. "100 per cent coverage of household sewerage/ septage management in 500 AMRUT cities is other objective. Mission targets to provide 2.68 crore tap connections and 2.64 crore sewer/ septage connections to achieve the intended outcomes," read the release.

The total indicative outlay for AMRUT 2.0 is Rs 2,77,000 crore including the central share of Rs 76,760 crore for five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

The funds for the projects will be shared by the Centre, State and ULBs. Central funds will be released to the States in three tranches based on allocation to the State as per State Water Action Plan.

( With inputs from ANI )

