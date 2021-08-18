Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on cooperation in disaster management

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in March this year between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The MoU in the field of 'Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation' seeks to put in place a system through which both India and Bangladesh will be benefited from the disaster management mechanisms of each other.

An official release said it will help in strengthening preparedness, response and capacity building.

The MoU provides for the exchange of relevant information, remote sensing data and other scientific data and supporting the training of officials in disaster management.

( With inputs from ANI )

