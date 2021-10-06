Cabinet approves setting up of 7 textile parks to compete in global market

With the aim to have an edge in the global textile market, the Cabinet has approved to build seven textile parks in different states, said Minister of State for Textile Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Jardosh said, "To promote Atmanirbhar Bharat which is envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, textile parks will be set up in the states that will provide more facilities. The government has made an effort to reach the global market through textile parks. Each of these parks would require more than 1,000 acres of land. Around Rs 1,700 crore will be invested in each of these textile parks."

The union minister said that the textile parks will play a great role in generating employment.

"One lakh people will get direct jobs through each of these textile parks and two lakh people will get employment indirectly. It means in total, these seven textile parks will create 7 lakh direct and 14 lakh indirect jobs," emphasised Jardosh.

She said that states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat and Odisha have shown their interest in the textile park.

"The proposal for textile parks will be opened as competition basis. Preference will be given to those states which offer more support. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat and Odisha have shown their interest in the project," she stated.

The union minister further apprised that those who invest in these parks will get incentive support from the government, which will be different from the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Jardosh, who is also Minister of State for Railways, informed that the government announced a bonus for 78 days for railway employees keeping the festive season in mind.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

( With inputs from ANI )

