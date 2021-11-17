Cabinet decision of providing mobile services to villages will take fruits of technology to aspirational districts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Cabinet's decision of providing mobile services to over 7,000 villages will take the fruits of technology to aspirational districts across five states and will also contribute to social empowerment.

"An important Cabinet decision, which will take the fruits of technology to our Aspirational Districts across five states and contribute to social empowerment," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the provision of mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts across five states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.

As per an official release, the decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. "The project envisages to provide 4G based mobile services in the 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 aspirational districts across the said five states at an estimated cost of implementation about Rs 6,466 crore including operational expenses for 5 years," the release said.

"The project would be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement and likely to be completed by November 23," it added.

The Prime Minister also that the Cabinet's decision on expanding the roads network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the Northeast as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

"A good road network brings with it several benefits. Today's Cabinet decision pertaining to expanding our roads network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the Northeast as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism," the PM tweeted.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also gave its approval to the proposals of Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II upto September, 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works. The CCEA also approved continuation of Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) upto March, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

