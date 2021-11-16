CAIT to hold nationwide protests in 1000 cities on November 17 over illegal narcotics sale on e-commerce platform

The Confederation of All India Traders on Monday said that it would hold protests on November 17 in around 1000 cities across the country over the drug peddling gang using e-commerce sites to supply marijuana.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh police busted a racket of marijuana that was being sold as curry leaves via the Amazon e-commerce portal.

"On November 17, we are going to hold protests in around 1000 cities across the country over this matter. Through the protest, we would request the government to take cognizance of the matter and that the action be taken on an immediate basis," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a press conference.

"We will be sending a letter to all the chief ministers of states in which we would request that the way this happened in Madhya Pradesh, there are chances that the same illegal practice might be running in other states too. So, it is the responsibility of all the states to investigate all the e-commerce portals especially Amazon, so that no one plays with the law," he added.

Khandelwal stated that CAIT has been continuously raising the issue for the past many years, further alleging that Amazon, Flipkart or other companies are operating with foreign funds, and their business models are violating Indian laws.

"We have said this time and again that Amazon indulges in predatory pricing, exclusive inventory and other illegal practices. But this time, narcotics sale by the portal came into the light," he added.

"Till now Madhya Pradesh police has arrested three accused. Our delegation has met Bhind's SP Manoj Kumar Singh today. The delegation went there under the leadership of our MP President Bhupendra Jain and he tried to gather information about the matter. According to the information, we got to know that yesterday MP police raided the Amazon warehouse at Gwalior and found about 390 packets of marijuana has been sold from there," he added.

Khandelwal said that the delegation has requested the government to immediately launch an investigation into the matter.

"In this matter, we have requested the government that the promptness with which NCB showed speed in the Aryan Khan case, the same way this case should also be investigated. The responsible officials of Amazon must be arrested," he said.

As per Khandelwal, Section 20-C on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act says that it involves commercial quantity with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years, but which may extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than 1 lakh rupees which may extend to 2 lakh rupees.

He said, "So, we have requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah that immediately NCB should be directed to take up this case. We have appealed to Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that no pressure is made on police in any matter. Police should let them do their job independently. The government must protect the law. Our demands are under the law."

"Today, marijuana has been sold, tomorrow it could be arms and ammunition and later funds can be transferred which may be used against our nation's army," added Khandelwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

