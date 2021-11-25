Calcutta HC asks to stop salary of more WBBSE employees

Kolkata Nov 25 A day after the division bench of Calcutta High Court stayed CBI inquiry regarding the misappropriation in recruitment of Group D employees in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), a single bench of Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the court asked the WBBSE to stop salary of 542 employees if found that they were recruited after the cancellation of the panel.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday said that the panel to recruit Group D employees was cancelled on May 4, 2019 but there are allegations that 542 employees were recruited after the cancellation of the panel.

Gangopadhyay asked the board to find out whether they were recruited after the cancellation of the panel and if it found true then he asked the board to stop the salary of these employees. Earlier, the single bench had ordered to cancel the withhold the salary of 25 employees on the ground of faulty recruitment.

The state had a huge relief on Wednesday when a division bench of Calcutta High Court comprising of justices Harish Tandon and Rabindranath Samanta granted an interim stay on a CBI enquiry ordered by a single bench into alleged irregularities in appointments of Group-D workers by the School Service Commission (SSC) in the aided and sponsored schools of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The order came after the state moved the division bench against the single bench order of the CBI inquiry.

In 2016, the state recommended for the recruitment of about 13 thousand fourth class in different schools of the state and accordingly the WB-SSC conducted examinations and interviews periodically and panel was formed. The term of that panel ended in 2019. There was widespread allegation that the commission made lots of irregular recruitments - not less than 500 - even after the expiry of the panel.

There were allegations that recruitments have been made from the regional office of the commission.

A case was filed in the High Court against the appointment of 25 of them and it came up in a single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay on Tuesday. Initially, the judge thought that there was confusion in the recommendation of that appointment.

"Enough is enough," he had told the commission. "This means that the commission has no control over the regional office. I do not want another scandal," Gangopadhyay had said.

